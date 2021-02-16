Muhammad Ali Center head resigns to take new job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) The head of the Muhammad Ali Center is stepping down to take a job in his hometown.
Donald Lassere, who has been President and CEO since early 2012, will become the President and CEO of the Chicago History Museum.
“It has been my honor and privilege to lead the Ali Center over these past years and to have had the opportunity to further Muhammad’s relevancy and impact,” Lassere said in a release announcing his departure. “Muhammad has been a personal hero of mine my entire life, so the decision to make a career transition made it all the more difficult. I will greatly miss all of the individuals I have met in this community and am confident the Center will continue to grow in new and significant ways. I want to sincerely thank our staff, our board and the community for all they have done to help make the Ali Center what it is today. I will continue to carry you all in my heart and will greatly miss you. My family and I look forward to our new chapter in Chicago.”
A release from the Ali Center says Lassere is making the move to “prioritize family demands.”
The Ali Center will launch a national search for a new CEO search and will soon name a temporary leader to oversee the day-to-day management of the facility.
