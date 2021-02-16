Muhammad Ali Center head resigns to take new job

“It has been my honor and privilege to lead the Ali Center over these past years and to have had the opportunity to further Muhammad’s relevancy and impact,” Lassere said in a release announcing his departure. “Muhammad has been a personal hero of mine my entire life, so the decision to make a career transition made it all the more difficult. I will greatly miss all of the individuals I have met in this community and am confident the Center will continue to grow in new and significant ways. I want to sincerely thank our staff, our board and the community for all they have done to help make the Ali Center what it is today. I will continue to carry you all in my heart and will greatly miss you. My family and I look forward to our new chapter in Chicago.”