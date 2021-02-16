Officers melt more than snow in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A number of seniors and a group of Louisville Metro Police Department officers both gained something valuable thanks to Monday’s winter storm.
“It’s just a blessing from God,” Elizabeth Spaulding said. “That’s all I can say. It’s just a gift from God.”
Spaulding and several others on her block in Louisville’s West End where surprised to hear the knocking at their door.
“I personally was shoveling my parents driveway yesterday and I realized how slick it was,” LMPD Officer Christian Lewis said. “I didn’t want them to get hurt, so I thought, best thing to do is to try to help other people.”
Lewis and a crew of his fellow Second Division officers bought their own shovels and went door to door cleaning the driveways and sidewalks of senior citizens Tuesday morning.
“I’m really surprised, I’m telling you!,” Cecil Nichols said before thanking the officers.
“Y’all just did me a favor because I just got my shovel and was going to try to come out here and do a little something and go back in the house and do a little something and go back in the house,” another resident told Lewis.
The officers were shoveling snow in between their runs while other officers back at the division picked up a number of calls to allow them more time.
It was 15 degrees.
“Even though it’s cold out here,” Lewis said. “It’s worth it.”
It wasn’t just the seniors who were touched by a single act.
“It means the world because you know, you get on social media, you get word of mouth, you see a lot of negativity towards this profession and what we’re sworn in to do,” Lewis said. “It means a lot when you hear the silent majority or different people that are appreciative of us.”
Lewis said it was important to him for people to have a positive relationship with the officers who only want to help keep them safe.
“Being able to reach out to them and letting them know that we are here for them is important to me,” Lewis said.
George Rodman, a former LMPD trainer who still mentors many younger officers, heard of the plan and came out to support them.
“It’s heartwarming,” Rodman said. “But you know, the thing about it is, it’s not surprising.”
“These are the kinds of kids that have stuck it out with what has been going on in the last eight months and they truly love this city,” Rodman added.
Several of the residents told the officers, they love them right back and asked that they continue coming back to the neighborhood.
“Please do,” one resident told Lewis. “I know y’all used to.”
“This here is living proof that there’s good people, in every race and every creed,” Spaulding said before joking about an added bonus.
“All these handsome young men,” she laughed before wishing they stay safe.
“It’s just a blessing,” Nichols said. “I’m thankful.”
The event was not coordinated through LMPD, but rather seen on a personal social media post that was not intended for media coverage.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.