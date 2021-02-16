SnowTALK! Weather Blog

Our next system is heading into the Southern Plains today and impacts our area Wednesday evening through Thursday. There will be some heavy snow and sleet/freezing rain with this one as well. However, the track means that only parts of the area will take the brunt of this one. That part is still getting worked on but so far, the data points to a KY event over IN. Winter Storm Watches are likely to come out this afternoon for parts of the area and will likely turn into advisories/warnings once we get into the event.