Tips to prevent frozen pipes, winter plumbing issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Frigid temperatures can cause a lot of trouble around the house. One of the costliest issues can be frozen pipes bursting and flooding homes.
Those at Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air and Electric said water inside pipes expands when it freezes, stressing some of them, creating cracks that let water out when they thaw.
They suggest doing a couple things before pipes freeze.
First, it’s important for someone to know their home. Understand which pipes are more vulnerable to freezing, and know where your main water shut off is in case of emergency.
Next, they add it’s a good idea to warm areas safely where pipes may be more exposed to the cold.
Open up cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air in and find ways to keep areas like crawl spaces or home additions heated.
Faucets should be left to drip, especially if they’re on exterior walls.
If pipes end up getting frozen solid, experts said people may want to try to thaw them before calling for help.
“It doesn’t mean that they’ve busted,” Tom Drexler, owner, said. “So, save your money. Don’t necessarily call a plumber right away. Try to get some warmth to that area safely to try to thaw the pipes yourself. Have the faucet open. Once it starts trickling that’s a good sign. Keep warming up the area and typically it would just come out quickly.”
Drexler adds people should avoid leaving their homes for too long if they have frozen pipes and their water is not turned off.
The business said it’s already got some frozen pipe calls, but expects to be even busier next week when temperatures are forecast to warm up.
Experts add, right now, is not the time to save money on the heat bill and risk frozen pipes.
