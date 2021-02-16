Two killed after vehicle overturns on icy road in Trimble County

By Dustin Vogt | February 15, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 10:00 PM

MILTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have died after a vehicle overturned on an icy road into a body of water in Trimble County.

Kentucky State Police received a call Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. to Sandhill Road in Milton in reference to a vehicle that was found overturned in a nearby body of water.

Preliminary investigation revealed the Toyota Scion had been traveling west on Sandhill when the driver had lost control due to icy road conditions. The car drove off the road, overturned, and landed in the water.

Two people were found inside the vehicle once it was recovered.

Kristen Croxton, 34, and Woody Brewer, 63, both from Madison, Indiana, were pronounced dead by the Trimble County Coroner.

Kentucky State Police continues their investigation at this time.

