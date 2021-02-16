UofL’s Mack expected back Tuesday after positive COVID test

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL men’s basketball head coach Chris Mack has been quarantined at home since testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, February 6. The Cards have not played a game since beating Georgia Tech 74-58 on February 1.
“We think he’s gonna be back for practice tomorrow, Tuesday, so he’s met all of the protocol and guidelines and he’s feeling really well,” UofL assistant Dino Gaudio said on the ACC coaches teleconference on Monday “Might be feeling too well, cause he’s watching practice at home, I think it’s grating on him that he can’t be here, but he’ll be at practice Tuesday, he’ll be coaching on the floor on Wednesday.”
Two scholarship players and a walk-on may not be available for the game, but the Cards are expected to have leading scorers Carlik Jones and David Johnson.
UofL (11-4, 6-3 ACC) hosts Syracuse (12-6, 6-5) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.