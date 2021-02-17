After 2-day closure, LouVax reopens Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After being closed for two days because of inclement weather, Louisville’s mass COVID vaccine site was back open on Wednesday.
Things were moving fairly smoothly at Broadbent Arena, where there was a bit of a wait for folks signed up to get their vaccine.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Wednesday that it was operating on a one-hour delay, and starting at 9 a.m. so crews could clear and salt the parking lot.
Metro Public Health and Wellness announced that since operations at LouVax were shut down due to the winter storm, it would be providing second-dose vaccines on Saturday to those who had to cancel Monday and Tuesday. This is by appointment only, and all individuals will be contacted directly to be rescheduled.
Because of the missed two days this week, 3,100 appointments were canceled. Those who missed should not worry; their doses will be reserved for them, officials said.
On Wednesday, about 1,500 people were scheduled to be vaccinated.
More snow is expected for the area later Wednesday and into Thursday; the Health Department said it will make a decision no later than 6 a.m. whether to keep LouVax open Thursday.
