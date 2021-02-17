ALERT DAY: More snow - slick travel

- TODAY 2/17/21
- THURSDAY 2/18/21
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (north of the Parkways; including Louisville Metro) from 7 PM to 7 AM Friday
- WINTER STORM WARNING (south of the Parkways) from 7 PM through 7 AM Friday
- Very cold wind chills this morning and Saturday AM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our first round of snow moves in tonight after sunset. Those closer to Southern Kentucky will see the heaviest. There will be somewhat of a lull in snow by sunrise Thursday. Expect travel to become tricky tonight with low visibility and slick roads.
After a slick morning commute on Thursday we’ll see an additional round of snow from midday through the afternoon, tapering to flurries by evening. Total snowfall will be around 2″-4″ along and south of the Ohio River with lesser amounts north.
Aside from a few snow showers early and a flurry or two late, Thursday night will be drier and cold with lows in the teens.
Expect highs only in the mid to upper 20s on Friday with some sunshine, which will assist in melting snow on plowed and treated roadways. Friday night will bring lows in the single digits and close to zero if skies can clear.
Long range data continues to indicate a warming trend back into the 40s & 50s next week.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.