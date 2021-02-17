ALERT DAY: Morning wind chills near zero; snow returns tonight

- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (north of the Parkways; including Louisville Metro) from 7 PM to 7 AM Friday
- WINTER STORM WARNING (south of the Parkways) from 7 PM through 7 AM Friday Very cold wind chills this morning and Saturday AM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a frigid start to the day in the single digits, temperatures top out in the mid to upper 20s this afternoon beneath cloudy skies.
>> Closings and Delays | Radar | Weather Blog
Flurries and light snow showers are possible this afternoon before the main system arrives. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the region.
Snow becomes more widespread overnight. Road conditions deteriorate as lows sit in the teens and low 20s. Watching for the potential of sleet and freezing rain to mix with the snow on Thursday, especially in areas further south.
Limited moisture in areas further north will limit snow totals across southern Indiana. Scattered snow showers or flurries will remain in the area at times. Expect lows in the teens.
We will slowly thaw out this weekend with a chilly rain chance Sunday that could end briefly as snow Sunday night/Monday morning.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.