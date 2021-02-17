ALERT DAY: Snow chances increase tonight

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 2/17 10AM
By Brian Goode | February 17, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 10:54 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (north of the Parkways; including Louisville Metro) from 7 PM to 7 AM Friday
  • WINTER STORM WARNING (south of the Parkways) from 7 PM through 7 AM Friday
  • Very cold wind chills Saturday AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will fill back in with light snow developing over Kentucky this afternoon. Only light accumulations possible through sunset.

>> Closings and Delays | Radar | Weather Blog

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the region. Snow likely in the evening with it taking a break for many areas overnight with even some areas seeing the snow change to a light freezing drizzle.

Snow re-develops in the morning and into the afternoon. Overall 1-3″ is on the table with isolated higher totals possible near or south of the Bluegrass and Western Kentucky Parkways. Use extreme caution if you must travel. Scattered snow showers or flurries will remain in the area at times. Expect lows in the teens tomorrow night.

Car stuck in the snow? Tips to get it out
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.