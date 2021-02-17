ALERT DAY: Snow chances increase tonight

- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (north of the Parkways; including Louisville Metro) from 7 PM to 7 AM Friday
- WINTER STORM WARNING (south of the Parkways) from 7 PM through 7 AM Friday
- Very cold wind chills Saturday AM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will fill back in with light snow developing over Kentucky this afternoon. Only light accumulations possible through sunset.
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the region. Snow likely in the evening with it taking a break for many areas overnight with even some areas seeing the snow change to a light freezing drizzle.
Snow re-develops in the morning and into the afternoon. Overall 1-3″ is on the table with isolated higher totals possible near or south of the Bluegrass and Western Kentucky Parkways. Use extreme caution if you must travel. Scattered snow showers or flurries will remain in the area at times. Expect lows in the teens tomorrow night.
