DUI arrest made after car stolen from Campbellsville driveway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD has arrested a man after he swiped a car a person had left running to heat up.
Police say Julian Underwood stole that car from a driveway on Burdick School Rd in Campbellsville.
Underwood was found a few hours later in the vehicle at a Kroger on Broadway in Louisville.
He was charged with stealing the vehicle, criminal trespassing, and also charged for driving under the influence.
He’s being held in the Taylor County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
