FORECAST: The rain has left, but the clouds are still packing up

- OHIO RIVER: Starting to rise with it forecast to reach minor flooding stage. More on that below.
- Mainly Dry Week
- NEXT SYSTEM: Near or after the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heavy rain is now out of WAVE Country with only a few spotty showers far southeast.
The clouds are going to linger much of the day, keeping us cool and breezy with highs typical of the 1st day of March!
A cold night is in store with just enough of a breeze to keep wind chills a factor. Expect lows in the 20s/30s.
Tuesday is shaping up to be a nice day under a mostly sunny sky with near seasonal temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. There is a southern wave to our south that looks to just miss WAVE Country but it will be close so we’ll keep watching.
Tuesday night will be a partly cloudy and cool night.
