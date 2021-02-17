FORECAST: The rain has left, but the clouds are still packing up

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 3/1 3AM
By Brian Goode | February 17, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 4:13 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • OHIO RIVER: Starting to rise with it forecast to reach minor flooding stage. More on that below.
  • Mainly Dry Week
  • NEXT SYSTEM: Near or after the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heavy rain is now out of WAVE Country with only a few spotty showers far southeast.

The clouds are going to linger much of the day, keeping us cool and breezy with highs typical of the 1st day of March!

A cold night is in store with just enough of a breeze to keep wind chills a factor. Expect lows in the 20s/30s.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a nice day under a mostly sunny sky with near seasonal temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. There is a southern wave to our south that looks to just miss WAVE Country but it will be close so we’ll keep watching.

Tuesday night will be a partly cloudy and cool night.

