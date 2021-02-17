Homeless being housed at WoodSpring Suites in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s another option available for the homeless population needing a warm place to sleep in WAVE Country.
Douglass Boulevard Christian Church and the community raised thousands of dollars for WoodSpring Suites off Blankenbaker Parkway to be able to offer shelter to any homeless person for up to a week.
Michele Edison, the hotel’s general manager, told WAVE 3 News anyone who is facing the cold and wintry elements can stay in the hotel for up to a week, depending on funding.
One person taking advantage of the offer Tuesday said he was grateful beyond measure, not only for himself, but for his dog, too.
“It’s very much a blessing. Very much a blessing,” he said. “There are some dynamite people here. Especially the staff here. The staff here are awesome. They’re wonderful people here. If we need anything at all they just bend over backwards to help you. They don’t look at us like homeless people.”
Donations are being accepted here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.