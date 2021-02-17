Homeless population a concern in Louisville amid bitter cold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer delivered updates Wednesday for the City of Louisville as it prepares for more winter weather in the forecast.
Many main roads are expected to be salted and plowed as Metro Public Works crews work around the clock to keep drivers safe.
With more bitter cold approaching Wednesday night, Fischer said there is major concern about the homeless population.
City workers made beds available for those who need shelter in various locations and are asking locals to help with the effort.
“We are encouraging people on the streets to come inside and stay warm,” Fischer said. “We are asking outreach teams to get people to get connected to shelter.”
Those seeking shelter can contact White Flag shelters including The Healing Place, the Salvation Army, and Wayside Christian Mission. Their phone numbers are as follows:
- The Healing Place - (502) 585-4848
- The Salvation Army Louisville Command - (502) 671-4900
- Wayside Christian Mission - (502) 637-2337
