JCPS to hold town hall on reopening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS will host a virtual town hall meeting to discuss its reopening plan.
On Thursday, February 18, families and employees will be able to ask questions and learn more about what it will look like as students and staff prepare to head back.
If you would like to text questions to JCPS administrators during the event, a phone number will be shared on district social sites.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, and will be streamed on the JCPS YouTube channel.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.