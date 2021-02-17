Kentucky woman dies after using generator in home

CORBIN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Laurel County woman is dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning after her family used a fuel-operated generator inside their home.
Kentucky State Police were called to a home on Spring Cut Road in southern Laurel County. Troopers say that the home was without power and the family had been using the generator to power a basement sump pump.
61-year-old Darlene G. Skinner was taken to Baptist Health in Corbin, where she died. Skinner’s husband and grandchild were taken to UK Medical Center. They have been treated and released.
No foul play is suspected.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.