KY Humane Society animals have sleepover with staff during winter storm

Staff members of the Kentucky Humane Society slept at the shelter during a winter storm. (Source: Facebook: Kentucky Humane Society)
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 16, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 8:50 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six Kentucky Humane Society staff members spent the night Monday at the shelter as winter weather blew in and roads froze over.

They were credited on the shelter’s Facebook page for their generosity, staying overnight to make sure the animals wouldn’t be left without care even if shelter workers couldn’t make it in on Tuesday.

“We feel so lucky to have such amazing staff and volunteers!” the post read.

The Kentucky Humane Society also had 123 animals staying at the homes of volunteers.

