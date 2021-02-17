Man charged in stabbing that killed woman, injured man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was charged with murder following a stabbing that killed a woman and injured a man in the Beechmont neighborhood.
Lamon Green, 42, was taken into custody in connection to the stabbing that was reported in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
A woman who was stabbed multiple times was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she died from her injuries, Mitchell said. Her name has not been released.
A man was also injured and is expected to survive.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case.
