Mintz is becoming big shot maker for Cats
By Kent Taylor | February 16, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 8:56 PM

(WAVE) - UK’s late game struggles have been well documented, but the Cats have developed a reliable threat late in games.

Davion Mintz has shown a propensity for delivering big three-pointers down the stretch.

He hit the game-winner with :47 seconds left in a 77-74 win over Vanderbilt.

His three put the Cats in front of Arkansas 80-79 with :14 seconds left, before the Razorbacks hit two free throws for an 81-80 win.

Then Mintz snapped a 77-all tie with another triple with :33 seconds in Saturdays 82-80 win over Auburn.

He says he practiced for those moments as a kid.

“It’s crazy because I have a big back yard at my house, where there’s grass right behind my goal,” Mintz said, “and in my head, I would imagine there were a bunch of fans right there and I would do my five, four, three, two, one count but the terrible thing about right now is, I’m making the shot with no fans. I know some of them, no disrespect to our BBN, I love them and I feel the love, but I’m imagining it’s a lot crazier in my head as a kid.”

He’ll get another shot on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. when the Cats (6-13, 5-7 SEC) visit Vanderbilt (6-10, 2-8).

