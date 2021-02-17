Police investigating double stabbing in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have been sent to the hospital after a stabbing reported in the Beechmont neighborhood Tuesday night.
Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Two victims, a woman in her 40s and a man, unknown age, were sent to University Hospital after being found with injuries.
Ruoff confirmed the woman suffered multiple stab wounds and is currently in critical condition. The man suffered minor injuries.
No other details were provided at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
