Salt, ice melt hard to come by throughout Metro Louisville; more shipments on the way

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Finding salt or ice melt right now is like hitting the jackpot. Most area hardware stores, both locally owned and corporate stores, are out or running low on salt, ice melt and snow shovels.
Over the weekend, people made a mad dash to area stores to prepare for the upcoming storm.
Brownsboro Hardware Manager Doug Carroll said they sold out of ten pallets of salt in just two hours.
“Ever since the weather started, it’s been crazy,” Carroll said. “Tons of ice melt, tons of shovels, tons of firewood because of the cold weather. People just trying to be as prepared as they can.”
Brownsboro Hardware was still waiting on a shipment of salt, ice melt and snow shovels Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re trying to get more and more. We’re getting shipments in [Wednesday], different trucks from different areas of the country with different products from salt to ice melt to more snow shovels,” Carroll said.
He said the demand has been so high, it’s been hard to keep it in stock.
“It’s just been a really high demand time and most of the product is in the range this snow storm hit so it’s been a hard time getting them on the road, finding drivers that can get to the trailers that can actually drive the truck to deliver it, it’s been a bunch of different things,” Carroll said.
ACE Hardware on Preston Highway went two days without any salt or ice melt.
“I had to get two semi-trucks sent in from the north so it was slow going,” owner Ricky Miller said on Tuesday. “Took about two days to get, but they finally got here this morning.”
Miller said the shipment of about eight pallets arrived Tuesday. The store is limiting customers to only two 20-pound bags per household.
“We want to make sure everyone in the area is to able to get something to get them through,” Miller said.
Louisville resident Devin Jones spent the afternoon Tuesday going from store to store looking for salt.
“We have been to about at least four or five different stores,” Jones said. “Apparently all the Home Depots in the area are wiped out, they don’t have another shipment coming for another two weeks. Walmart was completely out. We just came from Walmart they don’t even have shovels or ice melt. This Ace Hardware was the first place I could find.”
He was one of dozens in the store grabbing ice melt before the next storm.
Other people WAVE 3 News spoke to said they also tried about four different stores without luck.
Travis Conrad with Travis’ Lawn Care spent the last 26 hours helping clear out snow and ice throughout the Metro.
He told WAVE 3 News when it comes to treating your driveway and sidewalks/walkways, the more salt the better.
“The best way to do it is if you want to pretreat it. It creates a light little barrier on it, and then throughout the day you want to keep laying salt and it will help minimize the ice and keep the ice down,” Conrad said.
While there are different DIY alternatives, like table salt or vinegar or a mixture of hot water, dish detergent and isopropyl alcohol, Conrad says be cautious with them.
“The big issue with it is it will only work to a certain temperature,” he told WAVE 3 News. “You have ice melt that will work to about 12 degrees and sodium chloride to about -22 degrees.” >
If you are looking for salt, ice melt or snow shovels:
- Brownsboro Hardware should receive a large shipment of ice melt, salt and snow shovels Wednesday morning. Check their Facebook page for updates.
- The ACE Hardware at 26th and Market in Louisville is expecting a large shipment of salt and ice melt on Wednesday morning, Miller told WAVE 3 News.
- ACE Hardware on Preston Highway had ice melt, snow shovels, heaters and gloves in stock as of Tuesday evening.
- ACE Hardware of New Albany is expecting a shipment of salt and ice melt on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.