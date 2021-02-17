Shelbyville warming station with blankets, jackets open Wednesday evening for homeless

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Homeless people in the Shelbyville area can get some relief Wednesday evening at a warming station.
The site was organized by the Shelbyville Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. It is located at the Stratton Center at 215 Washington St. in Shelbyville.
The station will have hot coffee, and onsite workers will be available to give those interested more information about resources available to them.
Shelby Christian Church and Operation Care also donated jackets, hats, and blankets, which will be handed out to the needy at the warming station.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.