StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/17

Very cold this morning with many locations in the single digits with Louisville dropping to around 10/11° (waiting on official numbers).
Next up is our snow coming in tonight into Thursday. It will move into the area in waves so timing is going to HIGHLY vary depending on your location (see video).
Overall, this first wave will move in after 5pm through midnight. This one will focus mainly on KY with a 1-3″ band of snow. We will get a ease or even a complete break overnight through sunrise. During this time there is a chance sleet or freezing drizzle may fall. Especially over KY. After sunrise the next wave of snow moves through. This one will focus a bit more on Southern IN and Central KY. It will taper off by the afternoon.
With the multiple waves and risk for the precip type to change, amounts will vary. Having said that, I think 1-2″ is a good bet for most areas. Isolated higher amounts across KY with perhaps some “overachieving” bands of 4-5″ near or south of the BG Parkway.
Not a big system but one that will keep the roads slick. Be careful!
