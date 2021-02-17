StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/17

Overall, this first wave will move in after 5pm through midnight. This one will focus mainly on KY with a 1-3″ band of snow. We will get a ease or even a complete break overnight through sunrise. During this time there is a chance sleet or freezing drizzle may fall. Especially over KY. After sunrise the next wave of snow moves through. This one will focus a bit more on Southern IN and Central KY. It will taper off by the afternoon.