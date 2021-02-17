Teen injured in Taylor Blvd. shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is recovering after being shot in Jacobs near Wyandotte on Tuesday.
It happened in the 3600 block of Taylor Boulevard around 9:30 p.m., LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said.
An 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound; he was transported to UofL Hospital via EMS, and it was determined that his injury was not life-threatening.
No further details about the shooting have been made public yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.