Two displaced after large house fire in Park Duvalle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire and Rescue crews extinguished a heavy fire in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Crews were called to the 1400 block of the Hemlock Street around 6:42 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a two-story house fire, according to LFD Major Bobby Cooper.
Firefighters began inside the structure before battling the flames outside, deploying exposure lines to protect neighboring buildings.
It took around 50 minutes to bring the fire under control, Cooper said. The main building was declared a total loss, the structures nearby only sustained minor damages.
One occupant was treated for a minor injury on scene by EMS. No firefighters were injured.
American Red Cross is assisting the two displaced occupants.
Following an investigation, the cause of the fire was due to an unattended candle lighting nearby combustibles on fire.
Louisville Fire and Rescue reminds residents to never leave candles unattended, to always place candles in non-combustible containers, and to extinguish candles before leaving your home or going to sleep.
