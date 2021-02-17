UofL’s Mack returns to practice, will coach Wednesday against Syracuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL head coach Chris Mack hasn’t coached a game since the Cards 74-58 win over Georgia Tech on February 1. However, he didn’t miss any games.
Mack tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, February 6, but his team was already in a pause after a player tested positive on February 2. The Cards had to postpone games against the Orange, Virginia, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.
Mack returned to practice on Tuesday, after spending most of the last two weeks in his basement.
“For the first three or four days, pretty sick, so I’m just trying to get back to being myself, it’s been weird when you sit in your basement for 10 days and don’t see the light of day, yeah it’s been strange,” Mack said.
Did he catch up on some Netflix shows?
“You know the first three or four days, really had nothing to do with anything other than trying to get better,” he said. “I could have been anywhere and I didn’t feel very well. The last four or five days drove me stir crazy a bit. Fortunately my wife went out of town with the kids for volleyball, so I got to come up from the basement.”
Mack would not say how many UofL players will not be available due to COVID.
He’ll get to return to the bench on Wednesday night when the Cards host Syracuse at 6:30 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.
