Victim taken for treatment after Fern Creek area shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD and EMS are working a scene after a person was shot in Southeast Louisville.
Division officers responded to a call of a shooting at Hurstbourne Lane near Hames Trace just after 1 pm.
A man was found shot near an apartment complex. He was taken to the University of Lousiville Hospital for treatment, he is expected to survive.
The LMPD 7th division is investigating. Police haven’t released any information about a suspect.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.