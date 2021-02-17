Wayside Mission White Flag shelters open for homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With single digit temperatures -- and with wind chill at or below zero overnight into Wednesday -- the white flags are out at are homeless shelters.
Wayside Christian Mission has bed spaces for 52 singles and four families, as well as about 70 additional White Flag spaces at separate locations across Louisville. Those locations are:
- Wayside Christian Mission - 34 singles, 3 Families
- Salvation Army - 45 men, 11 women
- The Healing Place - 3 women
- St. Vincent de Paul - 3 men
- ReCenter - 5 me
- White Flag Space Wayside - 20 women, 50 men
Wayside accepts people with pets, couples who want to stay together, people who may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and people who may have been banned previously.
Transportation to any shelter is free.
More information can be found on the mission’s website.
