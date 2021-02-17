West Louisville community starts legacy at new mega sports and learning center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The West Louisville community can now call the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Complex home.
The Louisville Urban League raised more than $43 million to bring the sparkling new building to the community.
The impact of the state-of-the-art facility starts on the banked, 200-meter indoor track but does not end on its finish line.
Track mom Jody Charleston, a Louisville native, travels with her son across the country. Wednesday’s first event -- the Lenny Lyles Cardinal Invitational, hosted by the UofL track team -- welcomed Notre Dame, Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky, where her son, Bryce Favors-Charleston, is a junio.
“To have this facility here in our home back yard is amazing,” Charleston said. “I had to be here to see this happen.”
Charleston said when they walked in to the complex for the first time, they saw the open layout, the colors and the opportunities as clear as a shining trophy.
”When (her son) saw me and he walked across, I was just like, ‘It’s happening,’” Charleston said. “It has happened.”
Before the meet, Charleston told her son it was his time to make his mark.
”He said, ‘You know it would have been nice to have this when I was in elementary, middle school or high school,’ and I was telling him, ‘Don’t worry about it; we’ve got it now,’” Charleston said. “There’s other kids that can look up to him and see him do it, and it encourages him.”
While cheering on her son, Charleston rooted for her West Louisville community to stay straight in its lane for success.
Located at 30th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, the facility is already booked for events through the end March. It also includes educational spaces, a media room for sporting events, a rock climbing wall and even a bowling alley.
The indoor track and field can also turn into a concert venue.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.