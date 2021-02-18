ALERT DAY: Snow showers and slick spots will continue

- TODAY 2/18/21
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (north of the Parkways; including Louisville Metro) until 7 PM
- WINTER STORM WARNING (south of the Parkways) until 7 PM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow showers will continue into the afternoon, easing to flurries toward sunset. Up to 1″ additional accumulation possible, mainly along/north of I-64. Slick roads will remain an issue.
Scattered snow showers or flurries will remain possible but no additional accumulations. A mostly cloudy sky is expected with scattered flurries at times. It will remain cold. As of now, it looks like we will have enough clouds around to keep us to from getting REALLY cold, but it will be cold enough. Where clouds do hold, more snow flurries will fly.
We will slowly thaw out this weekend with a chilly rain chance Sunday that could end briefly as snow Sunday night/Monday morning.
It will be windy and warmer later next week with even a chance at some thunderstorms.
