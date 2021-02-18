Bellarmine men’s basketball pauses team activities after inconclusive COVID test

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bellarmine University men’s basketball program has paused all team activities after an inconclusive COVID test.
The Knights, riding a 10-game winning streak, will not play at North Florida this weekend.
Their final two regular season games are still expected to be played in Freedom Hall next week, with the scheduling details still to be determined.
The Knights are 13-5 and 10-2 in the ASUN, currently a game ahead of Liberty (17-5, 8-2). A schedule change by the ASUN last week moved the final series to Louisville.
Barring another change, Bellarmine will finish it’s first season in the ASUN a perfect 6-0 on the road in league play.
The Knights, in year one of a four year transition period from NCAA Division II to Division I are eligible to participate in the ASUN postseason tournament, but are not eligible for the NCAA Tournament for four years. They are eligible to play in the NIT this year.
Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport will discuss the pause and the final weekend on The Scotty Davenport Show on WAVE 3 News at 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
