Beshear COVID update: 963 new cases, 37 deaths; long-term care visitation to resume

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (Source: Office of the Governor/KET)
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 18, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 4:43 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus. Beshear said there were 963 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of 4 p.m.

Unfortunately, Beshear reported 37 new deaths, raising the total to 4,373 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The positivity rate was 7.07%.

The governor said at least 555,950 Kentuckians have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

He also revealed that at non-Medicare certified long-term care facilities, indoor visitation will resume for those who have fully completed the vaccination process for staff members and residents.

This story will be updated.

