Beshear COVID update: 963 new cases, 37 deaths; long-term care visitation to resume

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus. Beshear said there were 963 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of 4 p.m.
Unfortunately, Beshear reported 37 new deaths, raising the total to 4,373 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The positivity rate was 7.07%.
The governor said at least 555,950 Kentuckians have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine.
He also revealed that at non-Medicare certified long-term care facilities, indoor visitation will resume for those who have fully completed the vaccination process for staff members and residents.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.