Community members brave winter weather to help JCPS families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some of the streets around Louisville cleared up by the middle of the day Thursday, others still packed with snow.
There was a range of conditions on the street in Kentucky and Indiana, from snow to ice, but despite the road conditions, people showed up to help those in need. Behind the wheel at Engelhard Elementary was Terra Carter, a mom helping with the district’s food distribution she also works in the transportation department.
”I’m thankful that I have the opportunity to do it,” Carter said. “I really am because a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to continue doing their jobs even with everything going on and we do have that option.”
The JCPS social media page stated nearly 20 JCPS food sites were closed due to weather Thursday including Western High school and Male. Temperatures will remain below freezing until Sunday that means the slick roads are here to stay.
