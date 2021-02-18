Ethan the dog enjoys his first snowfall, then suffers health setback

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local superstar has been enjoying the snow this week.
The Kentucky Humane Society posted new pictures of Ethan the dog experiencing his first snow.
Then, Thursday, KHS posted an update indicating he might be fighting an infection.
(Story continues below the post)
Ethan has gotten lots of attention online after he was left at the humane society starving and weak last month.
Until Thursday’s setback, he’d been making quite the recovery, and now, his fans can even buy Ethen-themed merchandise, proceeds from which will benefit KHS.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.