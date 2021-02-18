FORECAST: Cold temperatures before a weekend warm up

- TONIGHT: Single digit wind chills
- WEEKEND: Cold start Saturday - daytime warming
- LATE SUNDAY: Rain chances increase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy skies will continue overnight with a few flurries possible. Lows will be in the teens by Friday morning. No snow accumulation is expected, but use caution on the roads as anything wet may refreeze.
A few peeks of sun are possible on Friday, but clouds will rule most of the day. A stray flurry is also possible, but most will stay dry with cold high temperatures only in the 20s again.
Clouds will likely keep the urban core of Louisville from dropping into the single digits Friday night, but our suburbs and outlying areas are certainly in the running for one of our coldest winter nights.
If you’re looking for sunshine, Saturday is your best chance. High temperatures may also break above the freezing mark for the first time in 11 days!
The long range forecast, our 10 day Earliest Alert, has no chances for snow past today - with highs generally in the 40s and 50s. Even nighttime lows are above freezing for much of the period.
Time to hit the car wash!
