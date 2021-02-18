FOUND SAFE: Louisville woman, 28, found safe after 4-day search

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The sister of a woman in Louisville who was reported missing on Feb. 15 said on social media Friday that she was found and is safe.
Louisville Metro police detectives issued an Operation Return Home for Chelsey White, 28, on Thursday. Prior to the alert, LMPD said White was last seen getting into a burgundy Nissan Maxima near Fifth Street and Evelyn Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.
“Chelsey has been found and is safe!! Thank you for sharing and the prayers!!” White’s sister posted on Twitter.
Details surrounding White’s disappearance and where she was found have not been made public.
