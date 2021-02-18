Hoosiers use 18-2 run to take control, beat Minnesota 82-72

(WAVE) - In a game that look an awful lot like an NCAA play in contest, Indiana used a 18-2 run to take control in an 82-72 win over Minnesota on Wednesday night in Bloomington.
Jamal Mashburn, Jr., did his part to keep the Gophers in it. He scored a career-high 19 points in his first start for Richard Pitino.
A Brandon Johnson dunk gave the Gophers a 55-53 lead with 8:35 left.
Indiana responded with that 18-2 run. Trayce Jackson-Davis tied the game with a basket inside. He led all scorers with 20 points and added 10 rebounds.
Then Al Durham and Armaan Franklin hit back-to-back three-pointers to give the Hoosiers a six point lead.
Two Tre’ Williams free throws got Minnesota within 61-57, but the Hoosiers responded with a 10-0 run.
Jackson-Davis started if off with a dunk.
The Golden Gophers were without third leading scorer Gabe Kalscheur, out after suffering an injury in practice.
Durham finished with 16 and Jerome Hunter added a career-high 16 for the Hoosiers.
“Offensively we were pretty efficient, when we didn’t turn it over,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “We got good shots. We made some tonight, which was good. We were able to make free throws, again, at the end of the game to keep our cushion, but you know the big stretch in this game really came from defense to offense. We were able to finally get a couple stops and get some transition.”
The Hoosiers improve 12-9, 7-7 in the Big Ten. Minnesota falls to 13-9, 6-9.
