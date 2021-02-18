1 injured in shooting off Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday morning.
The shooting was reported in the 5300 block of Hames Trace around 7 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
When officers arrived, they found the victim who Mitchell said was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive.
Mitchell said the shooting did not appear to be connected to a shooting in the area that happened Wednesday.
LMPD Seventh Division officers are investigating the shooting.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.