Louisville families making most of snow by sledding, building igloos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - About five inches of snow was sitting on the ground in Louisville Thursday afternoon from back-to-back winter storms.
Families flooded Cherokee Park on Thursday to sled down its snow-covered hills. Leann Tyler said it was the perfect day to enjoy the winter weather.
“School’s out. I haven’t been out here in forever and they’ve been asking to sled all week,” Tyler said.
Tyler brought her daughters and their friends to Cherokee Park. She said they hope the snow sticks around until the weekend.
“I’m living vicariously through them,” she said. “We’ll be out here this weekend; we’ll be out here Saturday for sure.
There are 5 designated sledding hills in Metro Louisville open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Cherokee Park
- Joe Creason Park
- George Rogers Clark Park
- McNeely Lake Park
- Charlie Vettiner Park
City officials are urging safety and asking sledders to throw away any broken or discarded sleds, instead of leaving them at parks.
Male High School senior Gabriel Chambers used Thursday’s snow to complete a 6-foot-tall igloo he started building on his front lawn.
“The weight of each block will hold the blocks together,” he said. “Each block probably weighs 30 to 40 pounds, you pick them up, they’re heavy.”
Chambers said he started the structure on Tuesday, building it between his virtual classes and homework.
“We get it in there, we get it all in, we make time for everything,’ he said.
Chambers explained he wants to be a meteorologist one day, but his igloo looks more like the work of an engineer.
He said the structure should last even when it warms up.
“It’s going to melt, but it was fun building it, it’s going to be fun while it’s here, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be here until March,” he said. “I’m proud of it.”
