Louisville prepares for frigid weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As snow storms move out of WAVE Country, freezing temperatures will drop even further Thursday evening. Louisville Metro officials explain how crews are preparing for single-digit issues.
“Our road conditions are fair,” said Vanessa Burns of the Department of Public Works. “We’ve been going at it for I think it’s 12 days. And we will be continuing to move snow out of the way.”
As crews work to prepare the roads, they’re asking for the public’s help. Business and homeowners are asked to shovel the snow on their sidewalk to create a safe path. Crews will continue to collect trach, hoping to be complete by Saturday.
Frigid temperatures are causing major concern for the homeless. Mayor Greg Fischer said Operation White Flag is in place to create more shelter.
As of Wednesday evening, 212 beds were open between five Louisville locations. Find more resources on shelters and transportation here.
Since Sunday, Louisville Water Company has responded to 45 water main breaks, 18 of which occurred on Wednesday. If you need to report a problem, pay a bill, or contact the company, click here.
Then there’s the high cost of heat. Many residents may be cranking the thermostat leading to expensive electric bills.
“We draw from a variety of different places when it comes to our natural gas sources and that variety is a benefit to the service that we provide and it gives us a lot of different places we can secure supply from,” said Natasha Collins of LG&E. “It also gives us a lot of different options to ensure that we can get our supply at the best possible price.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.