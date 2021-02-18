Man found shot on Russell Lee Drive in Park Duvalle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was injured in a shooting in west Louisville Wednesday evening in Park Duvalle.
Around 6:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to the 1600 block of Russell Lee Drive regarding a shooting call.
They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening and he was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment.
Based on further investigation, officers determined that the shooting actually happened in the 1500 block of S. 38th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.