MIKE’S DERBY FAB FIVE.......PLUS FIVE

1. Essential Quality - The 2-year-old champ of 2020 is approaching his first start of the year, weather permitting. The Brad Cox-trainee is still being pointed to the twice- postponed Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn, which has been switched to February 27. The colt was three-for-three last year, which included a stirring victory in his Breeders’ Cup race. Even though he’s getting a bit of a late start for this year’s campaign, for now he’s the one to beat.