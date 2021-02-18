Mintz scores 18 as UK beats Vanderbilt 82-78

(WAVE) - Davion Mintz scored a team high 18 points, including a few clutch three-pointers as UK swept the season series with Vanderbilt with an 82-78 win on Wednesday night in Nashville.
The Cats were dominant in the first half. Isaiah Jackson scored all of his 15 points in the first 20 minutes as UK led by as many as 17, and 42-30 at the half.
Vanderbilt got a game-high 29 points from Dylan Disu and the Commodores came all the way back to tie the game at 46.
Mintz answered with a three to put the Cats in front for good.
“That’s a happy locker room,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “This team has been through the gauntlet and winning and playing like we did in the first half, where we should have been up 15, 16, and then they make a run and we don’t fold. We don’t fold, we just keep fighting and we push it back to seven. That is big for this team, big.”
Jacob Toppin scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half. He went 5-for-5 from the line. UK hit 24 of 25 free throws in the game.
“I’m learning from everything that’s going on and with the experience that I’m getting, I’m just getting better every day,” Toppin said.
Scottie Pippen, Jr., scored all 21 of his points in the second half for Vanderbilt.
UK improves to 7-13, 6-7 in the SEC. Vanderbilt falls to 6-11. 2-9.
