Police seeking 2 in Paoli shooting

PAOLI, Ind. (WAVE) - Police in Southern Indiana are searching for two people wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting in Orange County.
Indiana State Police and Paoli police say Allison R. Shields and Bethany M. Amburgey are both from the New Albany area.
The shooting took place Wednesday at the Walmart in Paoli.
Authorities say Shields and Amburgey may be driving a red Ford Focus with Indiana license plate number ETH612.
If you have information on the location of Shields and Amburgey, call Sgt. Brock Werne with the Indiana State Police at 812-482-1441 or Detective Dylan McClintock with the Paoli Police Department at 812-723-2836.
