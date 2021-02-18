Priority for Phase 1C vaccination group under discussion in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local health departments, hospitals, frontline health care workers haven’t ceased to keep Kentuckians healthy. The effort still is steaming ahead with vaccinations.
In Kentucky, people in Phase 1C will be able to get the shot in the coming months.
Group 1C, based on the Kentucky’s COVID website, includes anyone 60 years old and older, as well as anyone 16 years old and older with health conditions. All essential workers will also be allowed to get the vaccine.
Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness leaders said Wednesday those in group 1C alone accounts for about 75% of the Jefferson County population and breaking down priority within the group is going to be a challenge.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and The Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices (ACIP), met on Wednesday, according to Doctor Sarah Moyer. The CDC and ACIP are in communication with state and federal leaders as well as the Louisville Vaccine Task Force about how to prioritize the large group of people who are eligible to be vaccinated within Phase 1C.
Currently, the state’s plan is for Phase 1C to begin with the 60+ age group. From there, the state would then factor in frontline workers, who are at a disproportionably higher risk of catching COVID.
“Everyone wants their vaccine today; we’re working hard to make that happened,” Moyer said. “Everyday information is changing with vax being made and distributed. I’m confident anyone who wants to get vaccinated can by June. So, we’re talking about who gets vaccinated by April versus June right now.”
She said about 12% of Jefferson County’s population has gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine; over 35,000 Jefferson County residents are fully vaccinated.
To view data on cases of the coronavirus and vaccine distribution in Louisville Metro, click here.
