SnowTALK! Weather Blog 2/18

Areas of light snow will continue for the rest of the day with only light/slow accumulations...mainly 1″ or less. This will keep the road crews busy for treated roads and side roads will remain a mess. So extreme caution is still required and likely will be until we can thaw out. That doesn’t appear to kick in for all of the area until Sunday at the earliest.
Speaking of Sunday, our next wave moves in by nightfall. As of now, this one looks like rain but I can’t rule out a touch of sleet at the start and perhaps flurries at the end. But most will be rain.
We still see a warming trend next week but the pattern will remain quite dynamic so there is still some questions on how the late week pattern will evolve. The video will cover that in more detail.
