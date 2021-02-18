Third person arrested in October homicide in Lake Dreamland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a 17-year-old boy with murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in October.
Alicia Smiley, a department spokeswoman, said the juvenile was arrested today by homicide detectives after being picked up by the LMPD fugitive Squad.
The shooting happened October 27. Officers responding to a person down call found the body of Dalton Doggrell, 27, in the 4000 block of Senn Road around 4 a.m. Doggrell died from a gunshot wound.
Because the suspect is a juvenile, his name is not being released.
Two other persons, Ethan Maddox, 19, and James Barton, 20, were arrested in late January on murder (complicity) and tampering charges in Doggrell’s death.
Maddox, who is also facing charges in at least three carjacking cases, told detectives he did not kill Doggrell but was present when the murder took place.
