Vaccination sites postpone appointments due to weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The weather has caused changes for some vaccine distribution sites in WAVE Country.
The North Central District Health Department will not have its COVID- 19 vaccine clinic on Thursday. Instead, the first doses will be given to patients on Saturday. Those who cannot make it Saturday are asked to cancel the appointment through a confirmation email that was sent to them or call (502) 390-2600.
The Oldham County Health Department also postponed a clinic to administer second doses of the vaccine. Those who were scheduled for Thursday have been rescheduled for the same time on Feb. 25 at the Crestwood Baptist Church.
The LouVax Mass Vaccination site at Broadbent Arena is operating on a normal schedule.
