WAVE 3 News partners with SuperChef Darnell Ferguson for six-episode TV cooking competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville native and nationally-known restaurateur Darnell Ferguson will join forces with WAVE 3 News to produce a new cooking competition show.
“Cook That Ish” will begin airing on WAVE 3 News in the summer.
Ferguson, the genius behind SuperChefs and several other local eateries, will host the series pitting two young, up-and-coming chefs each episode. Ferguson and WAVE 3 News will announce details on how to enter at a later date.
Ferguson is best known for his national television appearances, including the premiere of Guy Fieri’s “Tournament of Champions.” He beat the legendary Alex Guarnaschelli, prompting Fieri’s famous line to Fergson: “You just pulled off the biggest upset in culinary history.”
“We are very excited to announce our partnership with WAVE 3 News and are proud of all that we’ve accomplished in such a short period of time,” Ferguson said. “I’ve been very fortunate with the opportunities and success I’ve had on television, and it’s only fitting for me to help and inspire others who want to follow a similar path. The restaurant and hospitality industry have been decimated over the past year, and if this show helps provide the opportunity for an out-of-work and/or aspiring chef to showcase their skills, or be able to highlight a local restaurant or brand that needs the recognition right now, then there’s no doubt this will be a successful project.”
“Chef Ferguson has a super story and being able to showcase local, up-and-coming chef talent to help further their careers is an opportunity we could not pass up,” WAVE 3 News General Sales Manager Steve Tomanchek said.
Added WAVE 3 News Vice President and General Manager Ken Selvaggi: “Darnell is a brilliant talent, and showcasing his program will help uplift our community.”
Ferguson announced the big news Thursday on his Instagram page:
