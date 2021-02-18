28-year-old Louisville woman reported missing

28-year-old Louisville woman reported missing
Chelsey White was last seen getting into a burgundy Nissan Maxima near Fifth Street and Evelyn Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, according to LMPD. (Source: LMPD)
By Sarah Jackson | February 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 12:38 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home for a 28-year-old woman.

Chelsey White was last seen getting into a burgundy Nissan Maxima near Fifth Street and Evelyn Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, according to LMPD.

White is described as being 5′2′' tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Her family said she has a medical condition that requires treatment.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.