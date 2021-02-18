28-year-old Louisville woman reported missing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home for a 28-year-old woman.
Chelsey White was last seen getting into a burgundy Nissan Maxima near Fifth Street and Evelyn Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, according to LMPD.
White is described as being 5′2′' tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Her family said she has a medical condition that requires treatment.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
